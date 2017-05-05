Crash closes lanes of northbound I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash along Interstate 69 in southwest Fort Wayne has led to lane closures.

Police and medics were called around noon Friday to the 303 milemarker of Interstate 69, one mile north of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange, on a report of a crash. Details of the crash are not yet known.

Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 two lanes of northbound I-69 have been closed. One lane remains open.

State police asked motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes of travel.