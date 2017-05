FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia seniors Trey King and Collin Webb with both play lacrosse on the next level as the Cadet standouts signed letters of intent on Friday afternoon.

King will play at Indiana Tech, while Webb will suit up for Concordia University Ann Arbor.

Trey is currently seventh in the nation in ground balls and has a face-off percentage of 75 percent. He was second team all-conference last year.

Collin has played varsity for two years and is the captain of this year’s team.