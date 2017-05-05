City taking precautions as river levels rise

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Workers with Fort Wayne City Utilities have placed nine pumps in low lying areas and received an additional eight pumps shipped in from other communities Thursday evening to deal with potential flooding problems.

With forecasters expecting a higher crest for the St. Marys and Maumee rivers than what was originally predicted, the Street Department is placing a clay dike (wall) along Thieme Drive to protect the West Central Neighborhood. Thieme will be closed to through traffic between Main Street and Washington Boulevard.

The Street Department has placed sandbags and sand at two locations prone to flooding. Residents can take the sand but must bring their own shovel and fill the bags. Sand is available at the following locations.

Ash Centre parking lot at 1701 Freeman St.

Southwest Conservation Club at 5703 Bluffton Rd.

City Utilities reminds residents to check stormwater drains and keep them clear of trash, leaves and other debris. The drains need to be clear so rain can leave neighborhood streets.