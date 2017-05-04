Woman killed crossing State Road 5 in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A woman crossing State Road 5 in Huntington County died late Wednesday evening when she was struck by an SUV according to a press release from police.

According to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, Judy E. Semon, 54, of Warren was crossing the road between the Warren Auto/Truck Plaza and Marathon gas station just before midnight when the SUV heading north on State Road 5 from I-69 hit her. A passerby initiated CPR, but authorities pronounced Semon dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.

Investigators say it was raining at the time of the incident and visibility was poor due to the rain, road glare and the fact Semon was wearing dark clothing.