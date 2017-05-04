Walmart opens training academy within Lima Road store

The following is a release from Walmart:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -– Walmart opened its second training academy in Indiana today, at the Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. in Fort Wayne. The Walmart Academy is a dedicated facility located within the store where hourly supervisors and department managers will receive two weeks of hands-on training spanning both the classroom and the sales floor.

“This national program helps associates and supervisors working right here in Fort Wayne. Through leadership training and retail and technology training we are arming them with the skills they need develop as successful leaders.” said Academy Manager Garry Edwards. “We are investing in our associates and in turn will see an improved customer experience in stores across Indiana.”

Walmart has created a new end-to-end training program called Pathways for associates at all levels of store operations, from entry-level to Regional General Manager. Hourly frontline supervisors and department managers will attend a dedicated two-week training program at the academy facility as part of Pathways.

The first week is dedicated to retail fundamentals and gaining core retail skill.

The second week is dedicated to training on the sales floor to gain the knowledge and skills to run the specific department where the associate works.

Areas of study include leadership, merchandising, operations, technology and customer service, in addition to the department-specific training.

Academy graduates will have the skills and confidence to run outstanding departments, lead people and deliver a great customer experience.

Walmart plans to build approximately 200 academies in the U.S. by the end of 2017. The Fort Wayne academy will train associates from the 27 Walmart locations in the North East Indiana Region.

Benefits include:

Making training more accessible to more associates. By being closer to where people work and live, associates can be home each night rather than being away from home for two weeks of training.

Taking associates out of their home store so they can focus solely on training for two weeks while still utilizing a real-life Walmart sales floor as a training environment.

Training more than 140,000 associates a year.

Each academy will have its own team of approximately 14 associates with retail operations experience to lead the training. All academy stores go through a rigorous auditing process to make sure they are able to deliver the teaching, training and development that associates should receive at the academy. The first academy in Indiana opened in the Indianapolis area in September of 2016.