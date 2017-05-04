TinCaps drop series finale at Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored first, but a trio of Quad Cities River Bandits (Houston Astros) home runs proved to be too much to overcome in an 11-3 loss on Thursday evening at Modern Woodmen Park.

The TinCaps’ (10-17) first run came in the top of the third inning. With two outs, shortstop Reinaldo Ilarraza was hit by a pitch. Designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. followed with a double down the left-field line that scored Ilarraza to put Fort Wayne in front, 1-0.

The River Bandits (14-11) took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jake Rogers led off with a double. Three batters later, Marcos Almonte homered over the right-field wall to give Quad Cities a 2-1 lead.

Quad Cities broke the game open in the fifth inning. With two outs and a runner on second base, Alexander De Goti homered to left field, giving the River Bandits a 4-1 advantage. Then, after three straight walks loaded the bases, Almonte homered again for a grand slam that extended the Quad Cities lead to 8-1.

The River Bandits added three more runs in the sixth inning. Rogers knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly, Randy Cesar singled in a run, and Chuckie Robinson knocked in the third run of the inning with a single, pushing the Quad Cities advantage to 11-1.

Fort Wayne picked up two runs in the seventh. Four straight walks opened the inning, which allowed the TinCaps to score a run. With the bases still loaded, Ilarraza hit a sacrifice fly to score left fielder Tyler Selesky and make it an 11-3 ballgame.

TinCaps starting pitcher Jerry Keel (L) couldn’t work his way out of the fifth inning, but had three strikeouts in the outing.

River Bandits starter Brett Adcock struck out 11 batters in six innings pitched en route to the win.