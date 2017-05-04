The Phil, musicians agree to 3 more years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Phil will play on.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s board of directors and the musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, American Federation Of Musicians Local 58, have agreed to a new three-year collective bargaining agreement. It is effective retroactively from September 1, 2016 through August 31, 2019.

The Phil’s board announced the agreement Thursday after its board approved the deal.

“I am enthused about this new agreement,” said Chair-elect Chuck Surack. “The wonderful musicians of this orchestra and community deserve the best, and the Board’s investment in them at this crucial time leading up to the Philharmonic’s 75th Anniversary is such a promising endorsement.”

The new agreement includes salary increases for the musicians, back to 2013 levels in the third year of the contract. Also, two core violin positions will be restored to the orchestra within the first two years of the agreement and a third will be auditioned for employment during the 2019-20 season, according to the contract, which also provides changes that increase flexibility in the scheduling of rehearsals and performances, allowing the business to function in a more flexible way.

“We are delighted to reach a three-year agreement with our musicians and look forward to continuing to work collaboratively on a very bright future, including our upcoming 75th Anniversary in just over a year,” said Ben Eisbart, Chair of the Board of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.