Teen’s shooting first high-profile case for new Dallas DA

The fatal shooting of a black teenager by a white police officer in suburban Dallas has prompted concerns from some community leaders about whether a new district attorney’s investigation will be sufficiently transparent and thorough.

But attorneys who’ve worked with Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson say her career of more than 30 years in the criminal justice system has prepared her to deal with the pressures of such a high-profile case.

Johnson is the first African-American female to serve as district attorney in Dallas County. Her career has included stints as a prosecutor, judge and attorney in private practice.

The shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards as he left a party Saturday night has become Johnson’s first high-profile case since taking office in January after Gov. Greg Abbott appointed her.

