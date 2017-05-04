Renowned master chef showcases skills on WANE

Master chef and restaurateur Joseph Poon visited WANE-TV’s News at Noon on Friday during the Kitchen on a Cart segment.

Chef Poon is known for the Asian Fusion restaurants he has owned in Philadelphia, his Wok ‘N Walk Tours of Philadelphia Chinatown, hands-on cooking classes, and autobiographical award winning cookbook, “Life is Short…Cooking is Fun!” He has been honored with the Outstanding Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Alumnus Award and the Honorary Alumni of Distinction Award, and was named “Chef of the Year” by the American Culinary Federation Delaware Valley Chefs Association.

Chef Poon will appear at the grand opening of the Kroger Marketplace at 6002 St. Joe Center Road on Friday. Kroger invested $17.4 million to add nearly 38,000 square feet to the store, which now will feature a larger meat counter and a bigger seafood case, a wider variety of natural and organic foods, and numerous other options for a more complete shopping experience. The expansion created an additional 125 jobs at the store.

Here is the recipe for Chef Poon’s Watermelon Fire & Ice Salsa:

Watermelon Fire & Ice Salsa

Yields: 3 cups

Ingredients:

3 cups Watermelon, chopped and seeded

½ cup Green peppers, chopped

2 Tbsp Lime juice

1 Tbsp Cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp Green onion, diced

1-2 Tbsp Jalapeno peppers, diced

Procedure:

Combine all ingredients; Mix well and cover. Refrigerate one hour or more. Serve with chips or as a garnish for chicken or fish.

SOURCE: www.Watermelon.org