Public hearing scheduled for I-469/US 24 interchange project

The following information was provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing for the proposed interchange modification project at the I-469/U.S. 24 interchange in Allen County.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, in the Auditeria at New Haven High School, 1300 Green Street, New Haven, IN 46774.

The purpose of the hearing is to offer people an opportunity to comment on current design plans for the proposed I-469/U.S. 24 interchange improvement project. Public statements for the record will be taken as part of the public hearing procedure.

All verbal statements recorded during the public hearing and all written comments submitted prior to, during and for a period of two weeks following the hearing date, will be evaluated, considered and addressed in subsequent environmental documentation. Written comments in regard to the project may be submitted prior to the public hearing and within the comment period to: INDOT Public Hearings, IGCN Room N642, 100 North Senate Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

About the project

The project would upgrade the interchange to a full and free-flowing interchange, while also improving safety for nearly 40,000 vehicles per day.

The proposed design would use the current loop ramps in the northeast and southwest quadrant of the interchange, with a new ramp constructed for northbound I-469 to eastbound U.S. 24. The U.S. 24 westbound to I-469 southbound movement would be accommodated by crossing U.S. 24 and I-469 with two structures.

The proposed project will require 28.84 acres of right-of-way. Also there are three anticipated residential relocations; two are located in the southeast quadrant one in the northeast quadrant of the proposed interchange.

The maintenance of traffic will be divided into three phases of which all traffic will be shifted between I-469 northbound and southbound lanes to accommodate two lanes of traffic on I-469. Traffic will be shifted on US 24 to accommodate construction of the I-469 southbound to US 24 westbound, and the I-469 northbound to US 24 westbound ramps. School corporations and emergency services will be notified prior to any construction that would block or limit access.



Additional information for review

An Additional Information (AI) environmental document, including the alternatives screening and evaluations; and preliminary design plans are available to view prior to the public hearing at the following locations:

Allen County Public Library, 648 Green St., New Haven, IN 46774. Phone # (260) 421-1345 Indiana Department of Transportation Fort Wayne District Office, 5333 Hatfield Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808. Customer Service # 1-866-227-3555 Hearings Examiner, Indiana Government Center North, N642, 100 North Senate Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204 2216. Phone # (317) 234 0796