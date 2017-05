FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- UPDATE: As of 8:23 am, AEP reports all power has been restored to an area around Coldwater Road from Cook to Union Chapel.

I&M is reported the outage affected over 1,000 customers.

A pole with live wires caught on fire at Coldwater and Dupont which appears to have caused the outage.

Coldwater Road was closed just south of Dupont.