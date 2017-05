FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side senior Elijah Holmes is heading to Defiance College to begin his basketball career.

The 5-foot-9 guard helped the Legends to a 27-3 record this past season and a trip to the 4A state title game.

As a senior, Holmes played in all 30 games for the Legends, averaging 1.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists a night.