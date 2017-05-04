French debate, insults to bitter end

PARIS (AP) — Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says that France is a “nation with a culture, a people, hope,” but would be a “trading floor” if rival Emmanuel Macron is elected.

The populist Le Pen said in a televised debate on Wednesday that vision of Macron, a former investment banker and economy minister, was “absolutely not” hers.

The 2 ½ hour-long debate started and ended with insults and heated barbs from both candidates.

Macron said that Le Pen resembles her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who reached the runoff presidential vote in 2002 and was thrown out of the National Front party he co-founded for making anti-Semitic comments.

He said Marine Le Pen’s platform is based on “fear and lies” and that France must move away from system that produced her far-right party.

Macron told Le Pen: “You are its parasite.”

Le Pen interjected “What class!”

