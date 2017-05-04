Democrats predict backlash for GOP on “Trumpcare”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters late Wednesday that there are sufficient votes to pass the measure. That apparently means a vote will be held Thursday.

But Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says “Trumpcare” will strip coverage from millions and voters will hold them accountable. Budget analysts have estimated that 24 million could be uninsured by 2026, including 14 million by next year. Pelosi says the latest bill is being pushed through without a revised estimate from congressional budget analysts.

If it passes, it would be a major win for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan after GOP opposition forced them to abruptly pull the bill in March.

