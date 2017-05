FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two-time all-state cross country runner Noah Steffen of Concordia will continue his career on the college level, as the senior signed with Grand Valley State University on Thursday.

Steffen, an all-SAC selection, led the Cadets to the 2016 SAC championship and a fifth-place finish as the state meet. As an individual, Noah came in seventh at state.