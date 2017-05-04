Concerned bus driver gives 500 bike lights to FWCS students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus driver has been so concerned about kids biking to school unsafely that she had to do something about it. She donated 500 bike lights to FWCS this spring.

A student biker on Trier Rd. last spring really frightened her.

“Trier that’s a horrible road to ride a bike on,” she said. “Dark clothes. No lights and it just really concerned me. It just scares me.”

She was driven to action.

“I just thought, ‘you know what?'” she said. “‘I’m not going to just sit back and worry about it. I’m going to step up and do something about it.'”

Glass started giving bike lights to all the schools in Fort Wayne Community Schools and the district is backing her. The bags they’re cooperatively handing to schools have lights, reflective flashers and bands, and safety brochures.

“Since she is a bus driver and she was taking this on on her own, we just decided this was another good way to get these reflective items to students who need them,” said FWCS spokesperson Krista Stockman.

Glass has spent $800 from her own wallet to fund this project. She also used $200 in donations from the local biking community.

She says cost doesn’t matter because this is for the sake of the kids.

“I am a biker,” she said. “I am a bus driver and I am big on safety. It’s all about safety and the kids. When you see them out there on the road and they’re not doing the safe things, it’s scary and you worry about them getting hit.”

Now, she’ll sleep better knowing she’s done her part.

“I can’t wait to see them,” she said. “I’m excited to see the kids out there being safe and using them.”