Carroll’s Yager, Yourdon sign to play in college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s Grant Yager will take his tennis talent to Indiana Wesleyan University while classmate Cayden Yourdon will head to William Jewell to continue his golf career.

Yager has a career record of 69-10 and was named first-team all-state in 2016. Carroll’s team captain as a senior, Yager finished in the final four of the IHSAA state doubles tournament with teammate Ryan Vanwyngarden in 2016 and was named team MVP.

Yourdon helped the Chargers win a sectional title last spring.