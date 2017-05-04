2nd annual BikeFusion event set for Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The second annual BikeFusion event is scheduled to take place Friday, May 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone, located on North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. BikeFusion is part of the month long KickStart festival.

At BikeFusion, area residents will be able to test ride bikes from area shops, as well as enjoy music from live dj’s, food and craft beer.

Both novice and expert cyclists can take a spin on Turnstone’s indoor track. People with disabilities will be able to try an array of adaptive bicycles provided by Turnstone. There’s also an opportunity to enter to win one of two bikes donated by Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot and Summit City Bicycles & Fitness.

“We are very excited to not only be a part of something that will help grow the cycling landscape of Fort Wayne, but also to be able to work side by side with Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot,” said James Holm, events and social media coordinator at Summit City Bicycles and Fitness. “With several shops working together it provides the public with a very panoramic view of all the amazing ways you can get out and ride a bicycle. It’s all about coming together to help nurture and grow our cycling community.”

New this year, will be a bike art show on display in the lobby submitted by students from Carroll High School and Blackhawk Christian students.

Admission is free with an event flyer or $5 per person/$10 per family. Kids 12 and under are free. Flyers are available online or in person at any sponsor location. Sponsors include Turnstone, the City of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot, Spokesmen Cycling, Summit City Bicycles and Fitness, Parkview Sports Medicine, and Parkview Trauma Centers.

For additional information, visit http://www.facebook.com/bikefusion, http://www.turnstone.org/bikefusion or e-mail bikefusion@turnstone.org.