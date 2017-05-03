Zunica goes deep, Allen dominates as TinCaps earn road win

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Logan Allen, Blake Rogers, and David Bednar combined to shut out the Quad Cities River Bandits (Houston Astros), as the TinCaps won 4-0 at Modern Woodmen Park on Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne (10-16) first baseman Brad Zunica provided what proved to be all the offense necessary with a two-run homer in the top of the second inning that cleared the right-field fence and went into the Mississippi River. His team-leading fifth homer of the season brought in third baseman Hudson Potts, who was on with the first of his two singles in the game.

Then in the third, the first three batters of the frame all produced hits against Quad Cities (13-11) starter Carson LaRue (L). Left fielder Rod Boykin led off with a single. He scored on a double to right field by the center fielder Jack Suwinski. Suwinski then scored on a double to left from second baseman Eguy Rosario.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Allen had the finest start of his young professional career. The left-hander struck out a career-high nine batters and matched a career long by going six innings. He allowed just two singles (one to the leadoff batter in the first and one in the sixth with two outs) and a walk. From the second through the sixth, he retired 13 in a row. Allen induced five groundouts to two flyouts.

Rogers worked the seventh and eighth, while Bednar had a 1-2-3 ninth.

This didn’t just come against any lineup. The River Bandits entered the game leading all of Minor League Baseball in home runs, and also leading the Midwest League in runs scored.

It was Fort Wayne’s first shutout win of the season. Allen lowered his ERA through five starts to 1.50. (It’s 0.89 over his last four.)

