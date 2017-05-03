Woman killed, 2 hurt when semi, car collide

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) A Celina, Ohio woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a traffic crash in Mercer County.

Police and medics were called around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of U.S. 33 and U.S. 127 in Mercer County on a report of a crash there. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said in a news release that a 2015 Freightliner straight truck driven by 59-year-old Timothy A. Humber of Fort Wayne was northbound on U.S. 127 when it collided with an eastbound 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 36-year-old April L. Hall of Celina in the intersection.

It’s not clear who had the right of way.

Grey said in the release that both traveled off of the northeast corner of the roadway and struck a pole before coming to rest after the crash.

A passenger in Hall’s Pontiac – 30-year-old Brandi M. Duke of Celina – was taken to Van Wert Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Grey said.

Hall was also taken to Van Wert Hospital, and later airlifted to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, Ohio. Her condition was not known. Humbert was taken to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Mary’s, Ohio.

The intersection was closed for more than three hours while police investigated.

The crash is under investigation.