Suwinski, Boykin go deep but TinCaps fall to River Bandits

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The TinCaps dropped the opener of their six-game road trip to the Quad Cities River Bandits (Houston Astros), 9-5, at Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday night.

Before they went south late, things had gotten off to a promising start for Fort Wayne (9-16). Center fielder Jack Suwinski socked the first pitch of the game over the right field fence. Later in the first inning, first baseman G.K. Young singled home second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza , who had walked and stole second base.

Quad Cities (13-10) tied the game, 2-2, with two swings in the bottom of the second as Jake Rogers and Rodrigo Ayarza hit back-to-back home runs to begin the frame. However, those were the only runs conceded by starter Jesse Scholtens , who went five innings.

After the River Bandits took a 3-2 lead in the sixth, the TinCaps fought back in the seventh. With two outs and designated hitter Tyler Selesky at first base after a walk, left fielder Rod Boykin launched a two-run homer to left to lift Fort Wayne in front, 4-3. Following a Suwinski hit by pitch, Ilarraza smacked an RBI double to make it 5-3.

But the TinCaps allowed three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings — half of those six runs were unearned as a result of an error in each frame.

