Police say 2 Chicago officers shot in targeted attack

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say two plain-clothes Chicago police officers who were shot and wounded as they sat in an unmarked vehicle were targeted in the attack on the city’s South Side.

A manhunt is underway Wednesday.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the high-crime Back of the Yards neighborhood when two vehicles pulled up alongside their vehicle and opened fire. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says one officer was shot in the arm and hip and the other in the back.

Guglielmi says “the officers were definitely targeted.”

He says police have recovered guns and a vehicle that could be linked to the shooting and are questioning three people.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson visited the officers at Stroger Hospital and says both are alert and expected to recover.

 

