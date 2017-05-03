Northrop boys, girls lead after day one of SAC track meet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC track meet has a new format, but some of the same old power programs are atop the standings.

The meet – now held with both boys and girls competing at the same meet, but spread out between two days – got underway Wednesday at North Side High School.

While day one of the SAC meet was mostly prelims for the final on Friday, the Northrop girls stand in first place after four events scored and the Northrop boys are also in first after three events.

The Northrop girls were led by junior Alicia Tiney-Williams, who won the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 11.5 inches – just six inches from breaking the SAC record. Breanna Phillips also won the high jump for North Side at 5 feet, 4 inches while teammate Kyara Muhammad came in second.

Shaton Vaughn led the Northrop boys by winning the long jump at 23 feet, 3.25 inches.

Full results are posted here: 2017 sac track day 1 results