NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Former Notre Dame star and New Haven High School graduate V.J. Beachem will have a prime opportunity to impress NBA scouts next week.

Beachem has been invited to the annual NBA Combine. It runs May 9-14 in Chicago.

Beachem was originally listed as an alternate, but with a handful of the draft’s top prospects declining to participate the final list of approximately sixty player includes the Irish sharp-shooter.