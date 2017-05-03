Monument at Fort Wayne park marks first-ever baseball game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne hosted the first professional baseball game, and now, there’s a monument to mark the historic event.

A monument has been placed at the old Kekionga Ball Grounds, which is current day Camp Allen Park along the St. Marys River on the northwest side of downtown Fort Wayne, to mark the location of the first professional baseball league game played between the Fort Wayne Kekiongas and the Cleveland Forest Citys on May 4, 1871. Fort Wayne defeated Cleveland 2-0 in the game.

The monument will be dedicated Thursday at 6 p.m., about the time the game was played 146 years ago.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock, baseball historian Bill Griggs and the local Society of American Baseball Research worked with the Fort Wayne Parks Department to place the monument.