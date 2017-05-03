Mayor Henry to provide update on riverfront development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Ongoing efforts to develop riverfront areas in downtown Fort Wayne will be the topic of a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a press release from the City of Fort Wayne, Mayor Tom Henry and Parks & Recreation Director Al Moll along with community leaders and riverfront advocates will provide an update on riverfront development, specifically construction contracts set to go before city council and the Board of Park Commissioners for approval later this month. The construction involves the first phase of riverfront development.

The news conference will take place at the Historic Wells Street Bridge.

On April 28, Mayor Henry and four council members called for an “adjustment” to the city’s local income tax rate to raise $9.6 million a year for riverfront development and improvements to neighborhood sidewalks and alleys.

Photos: New riverfront development designs unveiled View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Riverfront Advisory Committee on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2016, reviewed updated Riverfront Development designs and has unanimously recommended that the Park Board approve the Final Phase One Riverfront Development Designs. The Riverfront Advisory Committee reviewed updated Riverfront Development designs on Dec. 8, 2016.