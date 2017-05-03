Mad Ants to be well represented at NBADL’s Elite Mini-Camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The NBA Development League’s eighth annual Elite Mini-Camp, a two-day scouting event featuring some of the league’s top prospects, will be May 8th through the 9th at Chicago’s Quest Multisport gym.

The Mad Ants will be represented by Stephan Hicks, Travis Leslie, Jordan Loyd, and Trey McKinney-Jones who were selected on Tuesday to participate in the camp.

Mini-Camp gives standout players from this past season the opportunity to perform in front of NBA team personnel prior to Summer Leagues and 2017 training camps.

Below is the list of the Mini-Camp roster.

*Note: Roster is subject to change.

Cliff Alexander – Long Island

Cat Barber – Greensboro

Jaylen Bond – Westchester

Askia Booker – Northern Arizona

Alex Caruso – Oklahoma City

Elgin Cook – Santa Cruz

Derek Cooke Jr. – Northern Arizona

Matt Costello – Iowa

Isaiah Cousins – Reno

Will Davis – Reno

Perry Ellis – Greensboro

Charles Garcia – Austin

Josh Gray – Northern Arizona

Stephan Hicks – Fort Wayne

Jonathan Holmes – Canton

John Jenkins – Westchester

Jalen Jones – Maine

Nikola Jovanovic – Westchester

Travis Leslie – Fort Wayne

Jordan Loyd – Fort Wayne

Ray McCallum – Grand Rapids

Trey McKinney-Jones – Fort Wayne

Alfonzo McKinnie – Windy City

Patrick Miller – Sioux Falls

Egidijus Mockevicius – Long Island

Chris Obekpa – Santa Cruz

JJ O’Brien – Salt Lake City

TJ Price – Erie

JaKarr Sampson – Iowa

Russ Smith – Delaware

Rasheed Sulaimon – Greensboro

Aaron Thomas – Windy City

Shevon Thompson – Erie

Devondrick Walker – Delaware

Jameel Warney – Texas

Dez Wells – Oklahoma City

CJ Williams – Texas

Gabe York – Erie