Mad Ants to be well represented at NBADL’s Elite Mini-Camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The NBA Development League’s eighth annual Elite Mini-Camp, a two-day scouting event featuring some of the league’s top prospects, will be May 8th through the 9th at Chicago’s Quest Multisport gym.
The Mad Ants will be represented by Stephan Hicks, Travis Leslie, Jordan Loyd, and Trey McKinney-Jones who were selected on Tuesday to participate in the camp.
Mini-Camp gives standout players from this past season the opportunity to perform in front of NBA team personnel prior to Summer Leagues and 2017 training camps.
Below is the list of the Mini-Camp roster.
*Note: Roster is subject to change.
Cliff Alexander – Long Island
Cat Barber – Greensboro
Jaylen Bond – Westchester
Askia Booker – Northern Arizona
Alex Caruso – Oklahoma City
Elgin Cook – Santa Cruz
Derek Cooke Jr. – Northern Arizona
Matt Costello – Iowa
Isaiah Cousins – Reno
Will Davis – Reno
Perry Ellis – Greensboro
Charles Garcia – Austin
Josh Gray – Northern Arizona
Stephan Hicks – Fort Wayne
Jonathan Holmes – Canton
John Jenkins – Westchester
Jalen Jones – Maine
Nikola Jovanovic – Westchester
Travis Leslie – Fort Wayne
Jordan Loyd – Fort Wayne
Ray McCallum – Grand Rapids
Trey McKinney-Jones – Fort Wayne
Alfonzo McKinnie – Windy City
Patrick Miller – Sioux Falls
Egidijus Mockevicius – Long Island
Chris Obekpa – Santa Cruz
JJ O’Brien – Salt Lake City
TJ Price – Erie
JaKarr Sampson – Iowa
Russ Smith – Delaware
Rasheed Sulaimon – Greensboro
Aaron Thomas – Windy City
Shevon Thompson – Erie
Devondrick Walker – Delaware
Jameel Warney – Texas
Dez Wells – Oklahoma City
CJ Williams – Texas
Gabe York – Erie