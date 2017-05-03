Komets hooked by Walleye in game three, now face elimination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Toledo led for just over three minutes on Wednesday night, but they led when it counted beating the Komets 3-2 in game three of their best-of-seven series to take a 3-0 lead on Fort Wayne in the Central Division Finals.

The Komets now face elimination, with game four set to be played at 8 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Coliseum.

After a scoreless first period the Komets got on the board just 29 seconds in the second frame as Curtis Leonard’s shot was deflected by Garrett Thompson past Toledo goalie Jeff Lerg to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 advantage. It was Thompson’s first goal of the postseason.

The Walleye knotted the game at one after Cody Sol failed to clear the puck, resulting in an A.J. Jenks goal midway through the period. Komets forward Gabriel Desjardins would score a short-handed goal – his fourth of the postseason – at 16:40 in the second, as the Komets took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Just over four minutes into the third Evan Rankin would net his sixth goal of the playoffs to knot the game at 2-2, then with just 3:05 remaining in regulation Jenks would light the lamp again with the game-winner.

Garrett Bartus – making his first appearance of the season in goal for the Komets – stopped 32-of-35 shots. Lerg stopped 33-of-35 for Toledo.