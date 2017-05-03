Husband charged in fatal crash that killed wife

Related Coverage Newspaper delivery method possible factor in deadly crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The husband of a woman who died in a fatal crash last year is facing charges in connection in the crash.

28-year-old Jamie Stayer faces four felony charges including driving while under the influence with his infant child in the back of the vehicle. A friend of the family said Stayer and his wife Colleen were delivering newspapers in December 2016 early in the morning. The vehicle then crashed at the intersection of Amstutz and Schlatter Roads. Colleen who died in the crash was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Nobody else was seriously hurt, including Stayer’s infant child, who was also in the SUV. A warrant was issued for Jamie’s arrested on April 28.

Jamie is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning.