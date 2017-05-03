Gov. Holcomb signs Baby Box Bill into law

Related Coverage Baby boxes bring debate over safety protocols

(WANE) One of the bills signed into law by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb allows for baby boxes to be placed at hospitals throughout the state. There are currently two existing Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the state; one in Woodburn at the Woodburn Fire Department and the other in Michigan City at the Coolspring Fire Department.

Proponents of baby boxes say they are a safe way for a mom to surrender her healthy newborn within 30 days of birth without fear of criminal prosecution.

“We are so thankful for Senator Travis Holdman, Representative Martin Carbaugh and Representative Dave Heine for their hard work in getting this legislation through the House and Senate. Many babies will have a birthday because of their hard work,” said Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes reports there have been two safe surrenders of newborns in Indiana in the past year.