FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne chef will compete in the “Olympics of Pizza” in Italy this month.

Tony Gordon from Casa Ristoranti Italiano in Fort Wayne is part of a 17-member team of master pizzaiolos from eight states that will travel to Parma, Italy, May 8-10 to compete in the 26th annual World Pizza Championship. Chefs from more than 30 countries will compete in the global competition for the world champion title in 10 categories: Classico, Neapolitan, Gluten-Free Pizza, Pan Pizza, Pizza for Two (one pizza made by a team of two pizzaiolos), and Pizza on the Peel, as well as Largest Dough Stretch, Fastest Pie Maker and Freestyle Acrobatics.

Gordon, a 17-year veteran of the hospitality industry, leaves Friday for Italy, where he will join with his fellow U.S. Pizza Team members to practice and shop the local food markets for their ingredients ahead of the competition.

“The team arrives in Italy with a refined idea of what flavors they wish to deliver on their pies,” said U.S. Pizza Team coordinator Brian Hernandez. “Sometimes ingredients do not arrive or ideas change in the moment, but, luckily, we have local markets right around the corner that feature all of the regional flavors needed to make a winning pie.”

Casa chef headed to Italy for ‘Olympics of Pizza’ View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Tony Gordon from Casa Ristoranti Italiano in Fort Wayne will compete in the "Olympics of Pizza" in Parma, Italy beginning Monday, May 8, 2017. Tony Gordon from Casa Ristoranti Italiano in Fort Wayne will compete in the "Olympics of Pizza" in Parma, Italy beginning Monday, May 8, 2017. Tony Gordon from Casa Ristoranti Italiano in Fort Wayne will compete in the "Olympics of Pizza" in Parma, Italy beginning Monday, May 8, 2017. Tony Gordon from Casa Ristoranti Italiano in Fort Wayne will compete in the "Olympics of Pizza" in Parma, Italy beginning Monday, May 8, 2017. Tony Gordon from Casa Ristoranti Italiano in Fort Wayne will compete in the "Olympics of Pizza" in Parma, Italy beginning Monday, May 8, 2017. Tony Gordon from Casa Ristoranti Italiano in Fort Wayne will compete in the "Olympics of Pizza" in Parma, Italy beginning Monday, May 8, 2017. Tony Gordon from Casa Ristoranti Italiano in Fort Wayne will compete in the "Olympics of Pizza" in Parma, Italy beginning Monday, May 8, 2017. Tony Gordon from Casa Ristoranti Italiano in Fort Wayne will compete in the "Olympics of Pizza" in Parma, Italy beginning Monday, May 8, 2017. Tony Gordon from Casa Ristoranti Italiano in Fort Wayne will compete in the "Olympics of Pizza" in Parma, Italy beginning Monday, May 8, 2017.