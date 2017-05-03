Angola man arrested for child molestation

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (WANE) The Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for child molestation. The suspect is identified as 19-year-old Samuel Lambright of Angola.

Detectives were called to Cameron Hospital Tuesday just before midnight on a report of the sexual assault of a child. Police say the alleged assault happened in the 3300 block of South Old U.S. 27 the previous evening.

After questioning, police arrested Lambright on Wednesday. He faces two counts of felony child molesting. The suspect is being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center. The case still remains under investigation.