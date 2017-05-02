Two inmates taken to hospital after overdosing on Spice

STRYKER, Ohio (WANE) Two inmates at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) are under medical observation after authorities say they overdosed after smoking Spice in a bathroom at the prison.

The investigation began Monday at around 10:20 p.m. when a unit officer became suspicious after seeing inmates gather around two bunk areas. The officer found two inmates having respiratory problems and called for help.

The two inmates, Timothy Croninger, and Kevin Darah, were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Williams County where they were treated and released back to CCNO authorities where they were placed in the infirmary.

Investigators determined the Spice, which is synthetic marijuana, had been smuggled into the minimum security facility.

Jim Dennis, CCNO Executive Director, said that after the incident the unit was searched and all inmates were strip searched. The investigation is ongoing.

Croninger, 36, McClure was serving a nine-month sentence out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation.

Darah, 45, Toledo, was serving a 10-month sentence out of Lucas County Common Pleas Court for breaking and entering.