FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead is breeding healthy competition.

The Spartans girls track & field team earns the Lime City Relay victory and we’re proud to honor them as our Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

Madison Distelrath crossed the tape first in 1600M and the depth of the team helped take home the win. Homestead is pushing one another to run faster and jump higher as they set their goals on winning a sectional title and trying to get as many student-athletes at state.