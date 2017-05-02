SolFest canceled due to flooding

Related Coverage Sol Fest band line up released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Annual music festival SolFest has been canceled due to flooding at Fox Island Park.

The Allen County Parks and Recreation said Tuesday that “flooding and safety considerations” led it to call off the outdoor, family-friendly event, which was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The festival will not be re-scheduled for this year.

The parks departments said Fox Island Park saw more than four inches of rain in the last week. The park’s roads, emergency exit routes and festival areas were reportedly under water, Park Superintendent Jeff Baxter said.

“For the safety of our visitors we feel this is the best course of action,” Baxer said. “We did not make this decision lightly as it is our fundraiser for the Youth Scholarship Fund.”