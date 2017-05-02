Selfie Disorder?

Bucharest, Romania- People who take selfies every day and post them on the Internet they could suffer a behavioral disorder. According to a British study, those who can not abstain from taking their photos can suffer from depression or have problems with self-confidence. Specialists say that this disease, apparently harmless, becomes chronic for people who post more than 6 selfies every day and can to lead to isolation and problems with social adaptation , if they are not treated by o a psychologist.

A huge number of selfies are posted daily on social networks. Often we find out things we don’t want to, like what our friends eat or drink, what cars they are driving, how much money they make, where they do sports or where they travel.

But beyond these pictures, psychologists see something else, especially those who give others the other day about them. They would suffer from “selfitis”, according to a British study published in a journal dealing with scientific research.

According to the study, there are three stages of this disorder, depending on the number of selfishness posted on a daily basis Psychologists explain this trend and say that it could be a self-esteem issue and a need to compensate for other shortcomings. Those who take selfies admit that they never thought they had a problem. On the opposite side, we find those who photograph themselves less often and have a clear justification.

It may seem hilarious, but this condition should be treated by the psychologist. In the UK, for example, every year, at least 100 people go to psychotherapy sessions to treat this disease. According to the same study, most of the people take selfies do in the car, in the gym, in the hospital, with the child or in the