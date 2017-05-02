Police: Indianapolis teacher provided drug, gun to students

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a former teacher has been arrested on charges alleging she provided the anti-anxiety drug Xanax to a 17-year-old student she was having sex with and gave a gun to a second juvenile who she knew planned to commit crimes with it.

They say 38-year-old Kathryn Hagan was arrested Tuesday on two counts of child seduction and single counts of dealing in a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and dangerous control of a firearm.

Police say Franklin Central High School administrators learned of the allegations through an anonymous tip on April 7 and alerted police and child welfare officials. The Franklin Township Community School Corp. suspended her until she resigned.

It wasn’t clear whether Hagan has an attorney who might comment on her behalf.

