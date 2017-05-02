On the Trail: How the Delphi community is coping with murders of 2 girls

DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) It’s been nearly three months since two teen girls were killed while hiking in Delphi.

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found Valentine’s Day about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of the trail system in Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. In the days that followed, police released a grainy image of a man wanted for questioning in the killings, along with an audio clip of his voice recorded by one of the girls.

The story quickly caught the attention of people all around the world, leading to thousands of tips. Despite the attention, though, the crime is still unsolved.

“I just don’t understand. I don’t understand why we don’t have any answers yet,” Delphi resident Julie Roemerman said. “The longer it goes on you don’t want to lose hope, but you kind of get that feeling of where are they going to find the answers.”

“Whether it takes one more day, six months or two years, we will work on this case until it’s solved.” -Sgt. Kim Riley, Indiana State Police

Answers that police are still working day in and day out to find for the hurting community.

“We want to find this person or persons that did this. We want to find them and bring them to justice,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said. “That’s the bottom line. Whether it takes one more day, six months or two years, we will work on this case until it’s solved.”

NewsChannel 15’s Holly Campbell traveled to the small city in central Indiana to talk to police and those reminded of the horrible crime every day. In our special report “On the Trail” airing Thursday at 6 p.m., hear how the community is coping with the unsolved crime, and what steps investigators are taking to find the killer.