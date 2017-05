FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite being down two games to none in their best-of-seven series against Toledo the Komets are confident as the series heading to the Coliseum beginning with game three on Wednesday night.

The Komets are looking to correct small mistakes and improve on special teams going forward against the Walleye. Other than that, they’ve played well thus far – as evident by two close games to start the series.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the Coliseum.