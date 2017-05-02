Indiana governor signs measure closing cold beer loophole

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed into law legislation closing the legal loophole used by the Ricker’s convenience store chain to sell cold beer.

He said in a statement Tuesday that he signs the measure with an understanding that the state’s alcohol laws need review and “common-sense changes.”

Convenience stores in Indiana are allowed to sell warm beer and cold wine, but not cold beer. Jay Ricker, head of the chain, had obtained permits allowing cold beer sales at two locations after installing seating and serving made-to-order food.

The bill lawmakers passed this session requires that 60 percent of alcohol sales be for on-site drinking in order for permits to be renewed.

It exempts fraternal clubs, golf courses and marinas, among other businesses. It does not exempt Ricker’s.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.