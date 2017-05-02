Hand-made bowls raise funds for Community Harvest, IPFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) IPFW used a collection of hand-made bowls to raise money for Community Harvest Food Bank and the university’s Ceramics Guild.

The Empty Bowls fundraiser was held Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Fort Wayne. For $15, attendees received a hand-crafted ceramic bowl and a soup lunch from Cosmos Restaurants.

“Service learning is a big part of what education should include,” said Seth Green, assistant professor of ceramics. “Twice a year, people on campus get the opportunity to purchase student ceramic work, so we are thrilled to bring this opportunity to the thousands of people who work downtown in an effort to support the hungry in our community. Plus, they get the opportunity to have delicious soup from Cosmos without having to drive for lunch.”

Students at DeKalb High School and Huntington North High School partnered with IPFW to hand-make 300 bowls. Bowls were also made as part of a service learning assignment in the IPFW Advanced Ceramics class.