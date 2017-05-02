First ever Open Streets event set for July in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A section of Calhoun Street from Superior to Williams will be closed off on Sunday, July 9, as part of Fort Wayne’s first ever Open Streets event.

Details were announced Tuesday afternoon by neighborhood and business leaders along with Mayor Tom Henry.

Open Streets Fort Wayne will include the neighborhoods of West Central, East Central, LaRez, Hoagland Masterson and Williams Woodland with the Central Business District on Calhoun Street. The event area goes from the St. Marys River south on Calhoun to Williams Street. In between there are activities that connect Berry, Wayne, Ewing and Barr Streets. Download an Open Streets map here.

Calhoun Street will temporarily be closed to vehicles so walkers, bike riders, roller skaters and anyone else can easily take advantage of the activities. which include giant inflatable games for kids, BMX stunt rider and pickleball events.

Open Streets is free and participants will find Activity Hubs featuring live music, golf, Fort Wayne Derby Girls, soccer, and many other activities. A full list of activities will be announced soon according to city officials. Additionally, several businesses normally closed on Sunday will be open.

Residents can visit the Open Streets website at OpenStreetsfw.org to sign-up to volunteer by clicking on the “Get Involved” button. The website also has additional event information.