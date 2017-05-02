EACS School Board to vote on backpack proposal

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) Administrators at East Allen County Schools will vote soon on a proposal that would require students to leave their backpacks in their locker. Students wouldn’t be allowed to carry book bags, coats, and large purses.

If passed, all of those items would have to stay in their lockers. EACS Superintendent Dr. Ken Folks says the proposal is putting students first.

“The whole idea is concealment whether that is contraband or be weapons, just in the effort to keep everyone safe,” Dr. Folks said.

The proposal is scheduled to be voted on May 16th.