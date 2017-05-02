Boy who befriended Stephen Curry dies after cancer fight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An 8-year-old Indiana boy who garnered friendships with his basketball and football heroes has died after a years-long fight with leukemia.

Brody Stephens’ father tells the Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2nPK0S6 ) his son died Saturday of a viral complication.

Brody was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia as an infant. He fought it off, but cancer returned in 2015.

As he underwent repeated hospitalizations and a bone marrow transplant, Brody was visited by his heroes, including Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, tight end Jack Doyle and coach Chuck Pagano.

Golden State flew Brody to California last month to serve as ball boy, attend the team’s shoot-around and Coach Steve Kerr’s pre-game press conference.

Brody’s father, Jason Stephens, says his son was a “very special kid that inspired everyone that knew him.”

