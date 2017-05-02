Auditions for Fort Wayne Children’s Choir set

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir will hold open tryouts for for its upcoming 2017-18 season.

The choir will offer free tryouts for children in grades 3-12. They are open to “any singer interested in pursuing their love for singing and passion for choral excellence,” the choir wrote in a release.

Students will be placed in the choir that best suits their needs.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir performs at season concerts, community festivals, and civic events, and collaborate with many other arts organizations, such as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Fort Wayne Ballet, Heartland Sings, and others.

Auditions will test students on pitch matching, rhythmic skills, and music theory. An audition takes about 30 minutes and usually includes 4-6 children of the same age. A parent information session is conducted at the same time.

Auditions will be held:

In Fort Wayne:

Monday, May 22 and Thursday, May 25 from 4:30-6 p.m.

30-minute sessions at IPFW Rhinehart Music Center

In Whitley County:

Tuesday, May 16 at 3:30-5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, May 17 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

30-minute sessions at Peabody Public Library

To register, or for more information, please call the FWCC office at (260) 481-0481 or email fwcchoir@fwcchoir.org.