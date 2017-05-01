Tech crushes Siena Heights behind three HRs from Charlie Sipe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 19-ranked Indiana Tech baseball team closed out its home slate on Monday evening with a 10-0 win over Siena Heights in eight innings at Warrior Field in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) action.

Charlie Sipe would lead off the game with triple on a full count and come around to score on a single from Dante Biagini in the next at-bat to give Tech the lead and plenty of cushion for starter Cody Kellar, who would pick up his 10th win of the season with a complete game performance, allowing just two hits on 66 pitches.

Sipe would tack on to the lead in the third by smashing a home run, his first of three of the night, to make it 2-0 in the third, before sending a grand slam over the wall in the fourth to extend the lead to 7-0. Kellar would continue his dominance throughout the game as he allowed just one batter to see more than five pitches in a single at-bat.

Taylor Nychyk would end the game with a pinch-hit first-pitch home run to right field in the bottom of the eight to make it 10-0 Tech and give the hosts a 17-4 record for the season at Warrior Field.

Sipe would finish the night 4-4 with three home runs, a double, six RBI’s and four runs while Biagini would go 3-4 with a double and one run driven in. Matt Bandor continue his torrid season by going 3-4 with two doubles and scored twice.

Tech (38-10, 22-16 WHAC) concludes the regular season with a third trip to Grand Rapids as they take on Aquinas. The two teams will start off with a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. from Kimble Stadium.