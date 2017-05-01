Shooter in 2015 killing sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man who opened fire on two men inside a southeast-side home in October 2015, killing one, has been sentenced.

Hozyfa Sultan, 25, was sentenced Monday in Allen Superior Court to 110 years for the murder of 20-year-old Brandon Washington and attempted murder of another man. Just before noon Oct. 22, Sultan shot Washington and Mykell Montgomery inside a home at 5111 Plaza Drive.

Washington’s body was found dead in the home; Montgomery fled to a home at 5202 Plaza Drive and was recovered by medics.

Sultan was arrested in an FBI raid in Atlanta days after the killing.

Mongomery told police he “knew all along that Hozyfa Sultan was the person who shot him and Brandon Washington,” according to court documents. He said Sultan came to the Plaza Drive home and looked around before he asked if they had any guns. After both men said they didn’t, Montgomery told police “Sultan pulled out a gun from his right pocket and started shooting Brandon,” the affidavit said. He said Sultan then turned the gun on him as he ran out of the home, the affidavit said.

Despite Montgomery’s initial information, prosecutors said he became uncooperative leading up to Sultan’s trial. Sultan ultimately was released from custody in October because state law requires defendants be brought to trial within six months.

Sultan was retried in March. A jury convicted him of murder, attempted murder and a gun enhancement after four days.

During Monday’s sentencing, the aunt of Washington told the court the family forgives Sultan.

Sultan maintained his innocence and said he plans to appeal.

Sultan has a pending case for a felony dealing cocaine charge.