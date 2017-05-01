Positively Fort Wayne: Groov3 Comes to the Fort

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – A dance workout that originated in Los Angeles called Groov3 is being taught at the Fort Wayne Dance Collective.

Instructor Charlotte Tompkins teaches classes on Thursday and Saturday. She says the Groov3 workout is different from Zumba because it teaches students a simple dance routine within an hour.

Groov3 creator Benjamin Allen, will be in Fort Wayne Thursday, May 4th to lead two evening classes. An individual class cost $15. Two classes cost $25. For more information call the Fort Wayne Dance Collective at 424-6574 or go to its website.