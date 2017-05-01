Ohio governor delays 9 executions as court fight continues

FILE – In this November 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich has delayed nine executions as a court fight continues over the constitutionality of the state’s lethal injection process.

The Republican governor’s announcement Monday postpones an execution scheduled for next month until July. It also pushes eight other procedures back months.

Kasich said the timing of arguments before a Cincinnati federal appeals court necessitated the delay.

The court is hearing Ohio’s appeal of a judge’s order finding the state’s latest execution process unconstitutional.

Ronald Phillips was scheduled to die May 10 for raping and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter. He is now set for execution July 26.

