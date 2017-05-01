Netflix responds to ’13 Reasons’ critics with more warnings

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix is responding to critics of its new show “13 Reasons Why” by adding more warnings for viewers about graphic content.

The 13-episode drama, co-produced by actress and singer Selena Gomez, is based on Jay Asher’s young-adult 2007 best-seller about a high school student who kills herself and leaves behind 13 audiotapes detailing the events that led to her death, including sexual assault, substance abuse and bullying.

The show is rated TV-MA and three episodes that contain explicit material have “viewer discretion advised” warnings. Mental health experts wanted more advisories shown.

Netflix said Monday it has now added a warning before the first episode and “also strengthened the messaging and resource language in the existing cards for episodes that contain graphic subject matter.”

